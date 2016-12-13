Middleton police arrest man for 7th OWI

Middleton police arrest man for 7th OWI

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: WKOW-TV

A Madison man was arrested for his 7th OWI after being pulled over by Middleton police. Police say 38-year-old Shoun L. Parks was driving around Franklin Avenue and Park Lawn Place shortly after 4 Tuesday morning when an officer saw the vehicle drifting out of its lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baraboo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Culver's built on Indian Graves in Elizabethtow... Dec 21 Culvers built on... 1
Wanted Mobil Home in Reds or Deer Run Dec 17 Ronnie Kodex 1
News Black Hawk Motel offers "modern retro" Dells ex... Sep '16 Ray 1
News Wisconsin Business Leaders Want Roads Fixed Now... Sep '16 Ray 1
Need help finding discounts Aug '16 Joe Blowe 2
Any Dells area Mobile Homes for sale ???? (Sep '06) May '16 Ellord 33
Why a Woman President Is Important for the US (Apr '16) Apr '16 Papi Chulo 1
See all Baraboo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baraboo Forum Now

Baraboo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baraboo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Baraboo, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,960 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,139

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC