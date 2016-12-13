Middleton police arrest man for 7th OWI
A Madison man was arrested for his 7th OWI after being pulled over by Middleton police. Police say 38-year-old Shoun L. Parks was driving around Franklin Avenue and Park Lawn Place shortly after 4 Tuesday morning when an officer saw the vehicle drifting out of its lane.
