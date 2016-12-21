Baraboo woman injured in 3-vehicle crash

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Channel3000

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report at 5:26 p.m. of a crash on Highway 12 about three-tenths of a mile south of Skillet Creek Road in the town of Baraboo. According to the report, a 2008 Chevrolet HHR driven by 24-year-old Courtney A. Kluender, was traveling north on Highway 12 when it drifted left of center and struck a southbound 2007 Dodge Ram operated by 16-year-old Joshua M. Pate, of Baraboo.

