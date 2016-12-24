24-year-old driver goes into ditch, c...

24-year-old driver goes into ditch, crashes car into tree, officials say

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Channel3000

A 24-year-old was injured Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash where the car went off the road and hit a tree, according to a release. Sauk County emergency crews received a call around 10:10 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash on County Road W near Pikes Peak Road in the town of Baraboo, officials said.

