1 person hurt in multi-car crash in Sauk County

Tuesday Dec 6

Authorities are investigating a crash that injured one person in Sauk County on Monday evening. According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to Highway 12 near Skillet Creek Road in the town of Baraboo around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

