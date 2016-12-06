1 person hurt in multi-car crash in Sauk County
Authorities are investigating a crash that injured one person in Sauk County on Monday evening. According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to Highway 12 near Skillet Creek Road in the town of Baraboo around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baraboo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Culver's built on Indian Graves in Elizabethtow...
|Dec 21
|Culvers built on...
|1
|Wanted Mobil Home in Reds or Deer Run
|Dec 17
|Ronnie Kodex
|1
|Black Hawk Motel offers "modern retro" Dells ex...
|Sep '16
|Ray
|1
|Wisconsin Business Leaders Want Roads Fixed Now...
|Sep '16
|Ray
|1
|Need help finding discounts
|Aug '16
|Joe Blowe
|2
|Any Dells area Mobile Homes for sale ???? (Sep '06)
|May '16
|Ellord
|33
|Why a Woman President Is Important for the US (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Papi Chulo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baraboo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC