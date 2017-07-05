Speakers announced for July 29-30 Civ...

Speakers announced for July 29-30 Civil War weekend in Bangor

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Appearing at Eastport Hall on Texas Avenue, six speakers will highlight different aspects of Maine's involvement in the Civil War as the Bangor Historical Society presents Drums on the Penobscot: A Civil War Experience on July 29-30 at the UMA-Bangor campus. Among the speakers are a New England quilt historian, the Maine state archivist, the chairman of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, and three Maine authors who have published books about the Civil War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12) Jun 7 Schut Gunfinity 11
Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12) May '17 Kenerai 4
the real truth about the jews (Dec '16) May '17 Davy 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) May '17 Gilbert 339
News Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle... May '17 Parden Pard 7
megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11) Apr '17 Pig Finder 4
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar '17 Boycott Palm Beach 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,065 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC