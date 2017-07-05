Speakers announced for July 29-30 Civil War weekend in Bangor

Appearing at Eastport Hall on Texas Avenue, six speakers will highlight different aspects of Maine's involvement in the Civil War as the Bangor Historical Society presents Drums on the Penobscot: A Civil War Experience on July 29-30 at the UMA-Bangor campus. Among the speakers are a New England quilt historian, the Maine state archivist, the chairman of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, and three Maine authors who have published books about the Civil War.

