Report: July 4 police chase ends in Bangor
Police said the chase began in Fairfield after troopers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen from New Hampshire. The driver, who hasn't been identified, refused to stop for police, who pursued him north on Interstate 95 into Bangor.
