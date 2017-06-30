Missing Connecticut woman found in no...

Missing Connecticut woman found in northern Maine

The Clinton Police Department reported Friday morning that Kimberly Piccolo, 31, has been found, about five days after she suddenly left home in Newtown, Connecticut, seemingly without taking any money, belongings or anxiety medication. Police did not immediately announce where or under what circumstances Piccolo was located but said in an online update that after stories circulated about her disappearance Thursday, police were able to track her movement away from Clinton, where an officer and rescue personnel last saw her in a market parking lot Sunday night.

