Mainers frustrated by BMV closure on first weekday of government shutdown

Several Mainers showed up to the Bangor branch of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles on the first weekday of Maine's state government shutdown, only to find the doors locked. In one half-hour period on Monday afternoon, three Bangor-area residents tried renewing their licenses or getting vehicle permits at the branch at the Airport Mall on Union Street only to find the doors locked, the lights off and no sign on the door saying why.

