Fourth of July festivities a family tradition for many Mainers
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/04/2017 - Shayla Henderson, 8, waves her flag during the annual Fourth of July parade from Brewer to downtown Bangor Tuesday. Ashley L. Conti BANGOR, Maine -- 07/04/2017 - Shayla Henderson, 8, waves her flag during the annual Fourth of July parade from Brewer to downtown Bangor Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12)
|Jun 7
|Schut Gunfinity
|11
|Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12)
|May '17
|Kenerai
|4
|the real truth about the jews (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Davy
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Gilbert
|339
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|7
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC