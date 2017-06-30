Brown Bag Lunch Series: New England C...

Brown Bag Lunch Series: New England Comic Books-How Historians Use Comic Books as Resources

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Bangor Daily News

July's presenter is the University of Maine's Mark McLaughlin who will look at New England comic books and how historians use comics from the past to learn more about people, places and events from history. The Bangor Historical Society has been preserving, protecting and sharing the rich history of the Bangor Region since 1864.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12) Jun 7 Schut Gunfinity 11
Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12) May '17 Kenerai 4
the real truth about the jews (Dec '16) May '17 Davy 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) May '17 Gilbert 339
News Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle... May '17 Parden Pard 7
megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11) Apr '17 Pig Finder 4
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar '17 Boycott Palm Beach 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,705 • Total comments across all topics: 282,299,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC