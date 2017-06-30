Brown Bag Lunch Series: New England Comic Books-How Historians Use Comic Books as Resources
July's presenter is the University of Maine's Mark McLaughlin who will look at New England comic books and how historians use comics from the past to learn more about people, places and events from history. The Bangor Historical Society has been preserving, protecting and sharing the rich history of the Bangor Region since 1864.
