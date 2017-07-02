Bangor man headed to West Point
A month after graduating from high school, Ryan Moore is leaving his home in Bangor for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York, where he will report Sunday as a cadet. Once there, Moore will embark on a four-year college career, which will be followed by at least five years of service in the U.S. Army.
