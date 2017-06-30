Bangor Historical Society Awarded His...

Bangor Historical Society Awarded Historical Collections Grant

Wednesday Read more: Bangor Daily News

The Bangor Historical Society recently received funding from the Historical Records Collections Program, funded by the National Historical Publications and Records Program, to assist with the first phase of the 153-year-old organization's "Civil War Collections Care Stewardship Project". "The Collections Care Stewardship Project is at the foundation of our mission to preserve, protect and share Bangor's history," BHS Executive Director Melissa Gerety said.

