Bangor Band July 4th Holiday Concert,
Come join the Bangor Band for a special July 4th holiday concert, on Tuesday, July 4th, at 7:00 p.m., at Pickering Square in Bangor. Cosponsored by Gross, Minsky and Mogul, P.A., and by Dan Morrison, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
