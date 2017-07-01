A block in the center of downtown Ban...

A block in the center of downtown Bangor is on the market for $1.29M

The Stetson Block - which includes two 100-year-old buildings at the corner of Hammond and Central Streets and houses retailers and restaurants like Bahaar Pakistani Restaurant, Giacomo's and Bagel Central - hit the market on June 20 for $ 1.29 million . Its co-owner, Paul Cook, of Bangor, is also finalizing a deal to sell one of his other downtown properties, the six-story 27 State St. building for nearly $1 million, which houses several retail tenants, including the Yankee Cobbler and the Cornerstone Barber Shop .

