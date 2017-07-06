5 Things To Do This Weekend, July 7-9...

5 Things To Do This Weekend, July 7-9: Can I kick it? Yes, you can.

Now that we've reached peak summer, what else do you have planned? Friday night in Bangor, take your pick from the following. There's the second Downtown Bangor Art Walk Friday night, set for 5 to 8 p.m., there's divisive Canadian rockers Nickelback at the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, it's the final weekend of The Full Monty at the Penobscot Theatre, and at sundown, there's the first film of this year's River City Cinema outdoor movie series, with Roger Corman's B-movie classic "Attack of the Crab Monsters" set for sundown in Pickering Square.

