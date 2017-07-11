11th Annual Thoreau-Wabanaki Trail Festival

Thursday, July 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bob Duchesne, famous Maine birding guide, will lead a virtual tour of the Moosehead Lake region's diverse avian visitors. Bob is known for his contributions to the environment and natural resources through his Maine Birding Trail column in the Bangor Daily News and radio show in Bangor called "Bob Duchesne's Wild Maine".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.