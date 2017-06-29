Windover Arts Center cancels summer c...

Windover Arts Center cancels summer camp after director's breast cancer diagnosis

If there was ever a time for Mari Abercrombie, longtime director of the nonprofit Windover Arts Center in Newburgh, to make lemonade out of lemons, it would be this summer. Diagnosed with breast cancer in late May, Abercrombie, the driving force behind the 36-year-old summer arts camp for area students aged six to 16, had her life thrown into uncertainty.

