Water line work starts on Broadway
Water line work begins on Broadway at State Street in Bangor on Monday, June 12. A contractor for Bangor Water will replace more than 1600 feet of six-inch water line installed in 1910 with a new 12-inch line. The work between State and Cumberland Streets is being done this summer in advance of planned road reconstruction.
