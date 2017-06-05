Volunteers Needed for Study on Maine Swing Voters 2016
Did you vote for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, and Donald Trump in 2016? Do you live in Maine's second congressional district? If so, I am interested in talking to you. I am doing a nonpartisan, purely academic study on the media use of Obama-Trump voters in the 2016 election.
