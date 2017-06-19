Victor Hwang, DMD, Joins PCHC Dental Center
Penobscot Community Health Care is pleased to announce that Victor Hwang, DMD, has joined the staff of PCHC Dental Center, 1048 Union Street, Bangor to provide high-quality oral health care, including management of medically complex patients. Victor Hwang, received his undergraduate degree from Binghamton University, Binghamton, NY, and his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Boston University School of Dental Medicine.
