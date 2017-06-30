U.S. Cellular Offers Tips on Cellphone Etiquette During Free Device Workshop
According to a recent U.S. Cellular survey1 , 64 percent of smartphone owners never leave home without their phone which increases the importance of smartphone etiquette. Staying connected and informed has never been easier with the latest technology, like the Apple iPhone 7 or Samsung Galaxy S8.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12)
|Jun 7
|Schut Gunfinity
|11
|Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12)
|May 31
|Kenerai
|4
|the real truth about the jews (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Davy
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Gilbert
|339
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|7
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC