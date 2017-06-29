The Whole Grain Bakeshop, vegan and gluten-free bakery, has new location in Brewer

Kelly Thompson, owner of the Whole Grain Bakeshop in Brewer, became so overwhelmed with orders last fall that this year, she decided to move her vegan and gluten-free bakery into larger, permanent digs. Thompson spent all of May moving out of the kitchen at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Brewer and into a larger commercial kitchen and storefront at 231 North Main St. in Brewer.

