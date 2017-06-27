The Penobscot River fuels communities, livelihoods
A century and a half ago, when Bangor was the lumber capital of the world and Brewer's kilns produced millions of bricks each year, the Penobscot River was at the center of thriving world-class industry. A century later, when paper and pulp mills were the most prominent industry along the river, the Penobscot helped power the mills and flushed their industrial effluent downstream.
