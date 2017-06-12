Stephen King says President Trump blocked him on Twitter
In this June 1, 2017 file photo, author Stephen King speaks at Book Expo America in New York. King says his frequent criticism of President Donald Trump has gotten him blocked by America's head of state on Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12)
|Jun 7
|Schut Gunfinity
|11
|Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12)
|May 31
|Kenerai
|4
|the real truth about the jews
|May 22
|Davy
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May 22
|Gilbert
|339
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May 16
|Parden Pard
|7
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC