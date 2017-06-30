Squirrel knocks out power in Bangor
"Emera Maine electricians are addressing an incident at a substation this morning, making repairs after a squirrel entered the substation, knocking out power to more than 800 customers in Bangor," Emera spokesman Bob Potts said in a news release. The outages are affecting the "tree streets" neighborhood, as well as Hogan Road, State Street and Stillwater Avenue.
