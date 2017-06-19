Soul Benders Support Earth's Healing June 24 in Brooksville
Come out for this Soul Benders Benefit dance, food sale and silent auction Saturday June 24th six to nine at Brooksville Community Center in Bucks Harbor. This is a benefit for the Healing Turtle Island event in July , a large gathering of people believing the earth & mankind need spiritual rejuvenation through healing ceremonies offered by members of the global indigenous communities .
