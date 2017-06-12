Solar Open House in Bangor

Solar Open House in Bangor

On Thursday, June 29, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm, at 71 Seventeenth Street, Greater Bangor Solarize is sponsoring a Solar Open House. The public is invited to see and learn about a local home's solar electric system, and the benefits of participating in Greater Bangor Solarize, a bulk purchasing program that reduces solar costs for participants.

