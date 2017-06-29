Second annual Harry Potter Celebration at The Briar Patch
BANGOR, Maine - The second annual Harry Potter Celebration will be held 7-10 p.m. Monday, July 31, at The Briar Patch, 27 Central St. Central Street in Downtown Bangor will be transformed into the legendary wizarding world of Diagon Alley. Activities, games, food and performances will entertain magic users and muggles alike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12)
|Jun 7
|Schut Gunfinity
|11
|Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12)
|May 31
|Kenerai
|4
|the real truth about the jews (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Davy
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Gilbert
|339
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|7
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC