Rudman Winchell Achieves Multiple High Rankings From Chambers USA in Nationwide Excellence Report

Rudman Winchell, Counselors at Law in Bangor, Maine is proud to announce that the firm and several of the firm's attorneys received high rankings from Chambers and Partners, a worldwide legal rankings firm. David C. King, Frank T. McGuire, William H. Hanson and Curtis E. Kimball are all recognized by Chambers for excellence in their respective practice areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.