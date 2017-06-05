Rogue Valley teens haul tons of garba...

Rogue Valley teens haul tons of garbage off public land

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KOBI NBC5

A whole lot of garbage has been removed from the Applegate, thanks to some eager high school kids trying to work their way to camp. NBC5 News first told you about the clean-up project off Anderson Butte in May. Staff at Mtn Church in Medford learned of the growing problem of illegal dumps on public land, and wanted to do something about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12) May 31 Kenerai 4
the real truth about the jews May 22 Davy 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) May 22 Gilbert 339
News Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle... May 16 Parden Pard 7
megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11) Apr '17 Pig Finder 4
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar '17 Boycott Palm Beach 1
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar '17 Anon 3
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,214 • Total comments across all topics: 281,559,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC