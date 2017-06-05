Rogue Valley teens haul tons of garbage off public land
A whole lot of garbage has been removed from the Applegate, thanks to some eager high school kids trying to work their way to camp. NBC5 News first told you about the clean-up project off Anderson Butte in May. Staff at Mtn Church in Medford learned of the growing problem of illegal dumps on public land, and wanted to do something about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12)
|May 31
|Kenerai
|4
|the real truth about the jews
|May 22
|Davy
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May 22
|Gilbert
|339
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May 16
|Parden Pard
|7
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC