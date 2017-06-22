Rent in Portland is higher than avera...

Rent in Portland is higher than average. But so is income

Read more: Bangor Daily News

Renters around Portland have been paying about 10 percent more than the national average as Bangor and Lewiston renters have seen costs drop through 2015. That's according to figures released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis that measures purchasing power in metro areas around the country.

