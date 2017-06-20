Poliquin's Bangor office stairs could be out of step with federal law
There are four steps down into the new Bangor office for Rep. Bruce Poliquin, located at 4 Union Plaza, in Suite 7. There is disabled parking and a ramp for those in wheelchairs to use to get into 4 Union Plaza, where Rep. Bruce Poliquin's new office is located, but Suite 7, where his his office is located, has four steps at the entrance. BANGOR, Maine -The difficulty of entering the new Bangor district office of U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin's has triggered accusations that he is insensitive both to the needs of constituents with mobility problems and to the accessibility required by federal law.
