Police arrest two men rummaging through cars on 15th Street
Bangor police arrested two local men early Friday morning after officers caught them rummaging through parked cars on Fifteenth Street, according to a police spokesman. Jonathan Singleton, 24, and Harold Parsons, 31, both of Bangor, were charged with burglary to a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking and refusal to submit to arrest, all misdemeanors, Detective Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12)
|Jun 7
|Schut Gunfinity
|11
|Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12)
|May 31
|Kenerai
|4
|the real truth about the jews (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Davy
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Gilbert
|339
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|7
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC