Police arrest two men rummaging through cars on 15th Street

Bangor police arrested two local men early Friday morning after officers caught them rummaging through parked cars on Fifteenth Street, according to a police spokesman. Jonathan Singleton, 24, and Harold Parsons, 31, both of Bangor, were charged with burglary to a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking and refusal to submit to arrest, all misdemeanors, Detective Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.