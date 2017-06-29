Penobscot County Federal Credit Union...

Penobscot County Federal Credit Union Donates More Than $19,000 to Local Food Programs

Penobscot County Federal Credit Union donated $8,392.83 to Good Shepherd Food Bank this morning; the donation came as the final installment of donations from funds raised in 2016. Along with Good Shepherd, PCFCU also donated money to Old Town Holy Family Parish Food Pantry, Seeds of Hope and the Lincoln Regional Food Cupboard, totaling $19,212.83 in donations.

