Paul LePage threatens budget veto, says state shut down would be Dems' fault
Sen. Eric Brakey, R-Auburn, pointed out the other day that the 186 members of the Legislature collectively churn out enough warmth from their own bodies to power about 38 homes. That, he said, "may very well be a more productive use of our energies than anything we accomplish here in government."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12)
|Jun 7
|Schut Gunfinity
|11
|Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12)
|May 31
|Kenerai
|4
|the real truth about the jews
|May 22
|Davy
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May 22
|Gilbert
|339
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|7
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC