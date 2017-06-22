Only one other state passes Maine in ...

Only one other state passes Maine in ER visits because of opioid overdoes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

I am coming to the end of my time managing this blog. There are four local Bangor healthcare organizations that contribute to it and on behalf of my organization - St. Joseph Healthcare - I've been writing for it since April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12) Jun 7 Schut Gunfinity 11
Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12) May 31 Kenerai 4
the real truth about the jews May '17 Davy 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) May '17 Gilbert 339
News Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle... May '17 Parden Pard 7
megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11) Apr '17 Pig Finder 4
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar '17 Boycott Palm Beach 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC