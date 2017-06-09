Old Crow Medicine Show set for August...

Old Crow Medicine Show set for August concert at Maine State Pier in Portland

Waterfront Concerts announced Friday morning that Old Crow Medicine Show, the acclaimed, highly popular American band, would play at the Maine State Pier on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Tickets for the summer concert will go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16. Over the course of nearly 20 years, Old Crow Medicine Show has grown to become one of the most popular roots acts currently recording and touring in the U.S. They shot to fame among roots music fans with their song "Wagon Wheel," off their 2004 album "O.C.M.S.," a song co-authored with Bob Dylan, which has since been certified platinum by the RIAA, and covered by country artist Darius Rucker, who turned it into a Top 40 hit.

