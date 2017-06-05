NWS offering storm spotter training in Bangor
The National Weather Service is offering a training session on June 7 for anyone interested in volunteering to become a Skywarn severe weather spotter. spotters are trained to provide information about all types of weather hazards, but their main function is to identify and describe severe local storms ranging from damaging winds and tornadoes to large hail and flooding.
