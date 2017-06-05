NWS offering storm spotter training i...

NWS offering storm spotter training in Bangor

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The National Weather Service is offering a training session on June 7 for anyone interested in volunteering to become a Skywarn severe weather spotter. spotters are trained to provide information about all types of weather hazards, but their main function is to identify and describe severe local storms ranging from damaging winds and tornadoes to large hail and flooding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12) May 31 Kenerai 4
the real truth about the jews May 22 Davy 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) May 22 Gilbert 339
News Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle... May 16 Parden Pard 7
megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11) Apr '17 Pig Finder 4
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar '17 Boycott Palm Beach 1
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar '17 Anon 3
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,890 • Total comments across all topics: 281,583,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC