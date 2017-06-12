New Substance Abuse Counseling Practice Opens in Milo

Jane Irish, BA, LADC and MaryAnn Combs, BS, LADC have close to ten years of experience in alcohol and drug abuse counseling in the Bangor area. They began working together in 2005 as intensive community case managers on the Dual Recovery Team at Community Health and Counseling Services, working with individuals that had severe, prolonged mental illness and substance abuse addictions such as alcohol, opiates, marijuana, heroin, cigarettes, etc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.