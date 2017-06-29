Mayor Joe Baldacci to Speak at UUSB July 9 Service
On Sunday, July 9, at 10:00 am, the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, 120 Park St, will present their annual service honoring the memory of Charlie Howard. Charlie was a young gay Bangor man and member of the Unitarian church of that time who was killed in 1984.
