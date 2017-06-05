Manna moves again, keeps searching for permanent home

Bill Rae, executive director of Manna, a faith-based nonprofit that operates a soup kitchen and food pantry, holds a sign while standing outside the group's new home at the Union Street Brick Church, located at 126 Union St. BANGOR, Maine -- -- The Union Street Brick Church, located at 126 Union St. is now home to Manna, a faith-based nonprofit that operates a soup kitchen and food pantry. Bill Rae, Manna executive director, is pictured on the right carrying the group's sign.

