Maine's $50 million tech bond looks likely to pass, pending official results
A $50 million bond question targeted at equipment upgrades for Maine's technology sector looked to be headed for passage after the Tuesday statewide election, according to unofficial results from the state's three biggest cities. The question was uncontroversial and widely expected to pass .
