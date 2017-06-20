Maine man live in concert at Hampden Baptist Church
Now living in South Carolina, Stephen Woehr was born in Bangor and grew up in Hampden, Hermon amd Unity. His piano concert will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, at West Hampden Baptist Church, Route 202.
