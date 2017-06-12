Local church that serves people struggling with addiction looking for new home

A downtown Bangor church that has spent the last four years helping local homeless people, drug users, and ex-inmates is trying to set up a permanent home in the neighborhood where much of its congregation is. The local Christian ministry, the Mansion Church , wants to relocate to a building at 126 Third Street - an area of the city where many of its parishioners live, including people suffering from drug addiction or experiencing homelessness, or those trying to build a future after serving time at Penobscot County Jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.