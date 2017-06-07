LePage preparing to grant more inmate...

LePage preparing to grant more inmates early releases, says corrections chief

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The governor's staff are now reviewing the list of Maine's female prisoners for non-violent offenders who could be let out early and intends to look at the county jail population when that is done, Fitzpatrick said Tuesday on WVOM , a Bangor radio station. In late May, LePage commuted the sentences of 17 male prisoners , cutting days, months and in one case more than a year off sentences on conditions including that the former inmates report to probation officers and look for work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12) 13 hr Schut Gunfinity 11
Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12) May 31 Kenerai 4
the real truth about the jews May 22 Davy 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) May 22 Gilbert 339
News Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle... May 16 Parden Pard 7
megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11) Apr '17 Pig Finder 4
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar '17 Boycott Palm Beach 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,341 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC