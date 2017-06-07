LePage preparing to grant more inmates early releases, says corrections chief
The governor's staff are now reviewing the list of Maine's female prisoners for non-violent offenders who could be let out early and intends to look at the county jail population when that is done, Fitzpatrick said Tuesday on WVOM , a Bangor radio station. In late May, LePage commuted the sentences of 17 male prisoners , cutting days, months and in one case more than a year off sentences on conditions including that the former inmates report to probation officers and look for work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12)
|13 hr
|Schut Gunfinity
|11
|Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12)
|May 31
|Kenerai
|4
|the real truth about the jews
|May 22
|Davy
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May 22
|Gilbert
|339
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May 16
|Parden Pard
|7
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC