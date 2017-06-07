LePage preparing to grant more inmates early releases, says corrections chief

The governor's staff are now reviewing the list of Maine's female prisoners for non-violent offenders who could be let out early and intends to look at the county jail population when that is done, Fitzpatrick said Tuesday on WVOM , a Bangor radio station. In late May, LePage commuted the sentences of 17 male prisoners , cutting days, months and in one case more than a year off sentences on conditions including that the former inmates report to probation officers and look for work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.