Juke Rockets play the Amphitheatre

Juke Rockets play the Amphitheatre

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Herald Gazette

The Juke Rockets will bring their some rockin' blues to the Camden Amphitheatre Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m. Camden Public Library's free Summer Music and Movies Series is sponsored by Camden National Bank, with additions support from Mid-Coast Limo. Ten years into crankin' out the blues, 2017 promises to be a great year for the Midcoast's Juke Rockets Blues Band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12) Jun 7 Schut Gunfinity 11
Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12) May 31 Kenerai 4
the real truth about the jews (Dec '16) May '17 Davy 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) May '17 Gilbert 339
News Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle... May '17 Parden Pard 7
megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11) Apr '17 Pig Finder 4
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar '17 Boycott Palm Beach 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,638 • Total comments across all topics: 281,997,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC