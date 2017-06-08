Jack Johnson draws young and old to W...

Jack Johnson draws young and old to Waterfront concert

Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson brought his brand of warm, gentle, eternally summer-like acoustic rock to the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor on Wednesday. Johnson's concert, the second in the 2017 Waterfront Concert season in Bangor, drew a mixed crowd of adults and children, with the venue between half- and two-thirds full.

