Husson University's College of Busine...

Husson University's College of Business Launches New Integrated Technology Degree

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Husson University students who earn a Bachelor of Science in Integrated Technology will be highly-trained professionals with expertise in areas ranging from building direct hardware interfaces to enterprise application development. "To create these exciting new programs, we combined curricula and faculty members from the New England School of Communications and the College of Business," said Dean Marie Hansen, Ph.D. "The resulting educational offerings take the best of some existing degree programs and combine them in ways that give students more choice and a more comprehensive understanding of integrated technology."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12) Jun 7 Schut Gunfinity 11
Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12) May 31 Kenerai 4
the real truth about the jews (Dec '16) May '17 Davy 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) May '17 Gilbert 339
News Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle... May '17 Parden Pard 7
megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11) Apr '17 Pig Finder 4
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar '17 Boycott Palm Beach 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,951 • Total comments across all topics: 281,979,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC