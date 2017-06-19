Husson University's College of Business Launches New Integrated Technology Degree
Husson University students who earn a Bachelor of Science in Integrated Technology will be highly-trained professionals with expertise in areas ranging from building direct hardware interfaces to enterprise application development. "To create these exciting new programs, we combined curricula and faculty members from the New England School of Communications and the College of Business," said Dean Marie Hansen, Ph.D. "The resulting educational offerings take the best of some existing degree programs and combine them in ways that give students more choice and a more comprehensive understanding of integrated technology."
