Hundreds turn out for Bangor pride parade and festival

A parade down Main Street featuring members of the LGBT community as well as organizations and businesses kicked off around 10 a.m., after occasionally heavy rain slowed down to a sporadic drizzle. The parade and the festival that followed were the culmination of a week of events and activities for the region's gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender residents and their allies.

