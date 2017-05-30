Hermon High School Jrotc Marches in Memorial Day Parade

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country, which is what cadets of the Hermon High School Army JROTC achieved by taking part in the Bangor parade. Marching alongside veterans throughout the duration of the procession, cadets displayed unwavering respect for fallen veterans that was widely recognized by the thousands of people who lined the streets at the parade.

